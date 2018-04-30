Apparently Chioma Was With Davido When He Impregnated Two Other Women (See Analyses)

According to Davido’s tweet, he and his boo Chioma have been going together for 5years.

A twitter user messaged him saying he needs to chill on how fast his going with his ‘new found love’ and Davido replied they have been on for 5 years! Lol.

Imade is only 2, and his other daughter isn’t even one. So, that means they were together when he was with his babymamas.

See the tweets below:-