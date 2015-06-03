[Goals Highlight] Kane Scores As Tottenham Beat Stubborn Watford 2 – 0 In The EPL (Watch)

Tottenham moved closer to qualifying for next season’s Champions League with a scrappy victory over Watford at Wembley Stadium.

Spurs capitalised on an error from Hornets goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis as Christian Eriksen set up Dele Alli and the England midfielder scored from 12 yards out.

Harry Kane doubled Spurs’ lead early in the second half from Kieran Trippier’s pull-back and Jan Vertonghen later headed against the post.

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris denied Andre Gray and Richarlison, with the Brazilian also shooting over from six yards out.

Tottenham remain fourth in the Premier League but are now five points clear of Chelsea with only three matches to play.

Meanwhile, the visitors are still not guaranteed safety as their winless run extended to seven matches.

Watch the Highlights below:

DOWNLOAD THE GOALS HIGHLIGHTS VIDEO

Who Was Your Man Of Match??

Comment Below!