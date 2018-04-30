Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

A Christian lady in Hijab was recently arrested by security operatives for allegedly stealing and fraud.

According to a Facebook user who lives in Sokoto, the girl disguised herself as a Muslim with Hijab in order to infiltrate the area where she carried out her nefarious act before she was apprehended.

The lady who later revealed she’s a Christian, was seen with a Rosary on her neck after the Hijab was removed and is said to be in police custody.