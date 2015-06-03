Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Skeletal remains of three women found in same area in D.C.

Members of the immigrant caravan CHEER as they start filing into the US to apply for asylum

Women like to watch other women being attacked, says Germaine Greer

Construction worker who fell 80 feet from a skyscraper is miraculously caught by a SAFETY NET

Shocking moment husband attacks his wife with a screwdriver as she sat waiting in barber shop

Michiel Le Roux

Anas Sefrioui

Jim Ovia

Jannie Mouton

Onsi Sawiris

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Temitope Joshua

01/05/2018 03:59:00

Lionel Messi’s hat-trick in Barcelona’s 4-2 win at Deportivo on Sunday has seen him overtake Liverpool’s Mohammad Salah in the race of the European Golden Shoe award.

Messi’s 41st club hat-trick helped Barca clinch the LaLiga title with four games remaining.

That puts the Argentine on 64 points, two clear of Salah, who failed to score in their 0-0 draw with Stoke City on Saturday.

Messi, who won last season’s European Golden Boot having scored 37 times to finish with a total of 74 points, is now in pole position for another individual title.

He has four league games remaining while Salah has two.

In third place is Lazio’s Ciro Immobile, just two goals behind Salah and three behind Messi; the Italian has three Serie A games remaining to make up the deficit.

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich is in fourth (28 goals, 56 points), while PSG’s Edinson Cavani and Inter’s Mauro Icardi have 27 goals (54 points). Tottenham striker Harry Kane is in seventh with 26 goals (52 points).

If Messi stays ahead of Salah, it would make him the first player to win the European Golden Shoe five times (2009/10, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2016/17).





