OMG: Lion Attacks & Drags A Man Who Entered His Cage In South Africa (Watch Video)
A Lion attacks and drags a man by his neck at a Limpopo animal sanctuary In South Africa.
A man enters an enclosed area were Lions are kept, the lions instinct kicks in and it attacks the man.
What do you expect should happen? He is lucky to be alive albeit in a critical condition. Why through no fault of its own did we have to kill this lion? When will we learn..
Watch the video below:-
[embedded content]
