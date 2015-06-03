Most Popular Artistes Treat Upcoming Acts Like Bag Of Shit – Litmus Speaks On NL TV

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Litmus Ayo has poured his heart out on the inhumane treatment many upcoming singers get from some celebrity artistes.

While speaking on his most embarrassing moment in the music industry, “Salamalaikum” crooner recounts how he was treated like a bag of shits by some celebrity singers.

Litmus Ayo who is known for his club bangers, “Booty Bounce“, “Someday” and a host of others also speaks on his music career and efforts of fans on his career development.

Why Do Already Blown Artistes Look Down On The Up & Coming Acts?

