FOOD For Life or INTERNET For Life – Which One Will You Choose?

Imagine waking up to a message from your network provider saying “You’ve been granted unlimited data for the rest of your life“.

What about getting a grant or voucher from Shoprite to “Supply you food items for the rest of your life“.

Be Sincere!! Which One Will You Choose?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments.

Makinde – For me, I will go with Data for life. Internet works wonders ????????

What about you?