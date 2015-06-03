Korede Bello, Lil Kesh, Vector & The Other Artistes Missing From The Headies Nomination List

The Headies Award might not have much influence and grandeur as it had when compared to the last few years but its importance can’t in the Music Industry can’t be ignored easily.

Artistes like Wizkid and Davido have benefitted from the glitz and glamour The Headies has brought in over the last few edition.

The nomination list was out a few weeks ago and while there has been a few talking points, some notable artistes were also missing on the list.

Let’s take a look at some of the Artistes missing on the Headies Nomination list.

1. Korede Bello

How Korede Bello didn’t make the list shouldn’t surprise any one.

His last album would have probably been nominated in the Album of the year category or Revelation of the year. But that album didn’t live up to the billing and wasn’t worth the hype.

The album’s failure probably devastated him and since then his recent releases have also been average. No surprise he wasn’t nominated.

2. Lil Kesh

Lil Kesh should be probably be worried about his career right now. He has been really poor with his latest singles and it seems leaving YBNL was a bad idea.

Several music reviews have rated most of his songs average and he’s no more the firebrand Lil Kesh who always brings the flows and baddest punchlines on any song.

Consequently, the organizers of the Headies didn’t deem him fit to be nominated.

Olamide won’t have anyone to fight for this year ????

3. Vector

The last one year hasn’t been the typical vector year. He has seen several rap artistes come into the scene and steal his shine. Plus, Vector has been lazy.

While the likes of Olamide and Phyno would release songs every month, Vector might just put our 3 singles in one year.

His last album was also not nominated as it wasn’t what we expected. Improve on your art, Vector.

4. Timi Dakolo

Everyone is familiar with the sight of Timi Dakolo winning 2-3 awards at every Headies.

But while it is surprising he isn’t nominated this year, one can’t deny the fact that Timi’s genre, Alternative have had new artistes which have established themselves and also impressed many with their feel good music.

Johnny Drille, Poe, Show Dem Camp have brought in a lot of spice and Timi has been left behind this time still offering us what he used to offer us few years ago. Industry is not the same again, Timi.

5. Illbliss

A usual sight along with Modenine at every Headies Award is Illbliss getting nominations for the Lyricist on the roll and Best Rap Single.

However, since M.I Abaga came back into the game and other young rappers truly flying the rap flag, Illbliss name had to give way for those who have something better in the rap genre in the last two years.

It’s time to fix up your life, Illbliss.

6. Ice Prince & Skales

A nomination at the Headies Award is like a sign of being relevant. Isn’t it surprising that Ice Prince and Skales got nominated?

That shows the organizers have kept the process with a lot of truth and honesty. If you do well, you would be nominated. And if you’re nominated, you stand a chance of winning.

Which Other Top Notch Artiste Is Also Missing From The Nomination List?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments.