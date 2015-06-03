Latest News

Music Review:- Is Davido’s “Assurance” A Mega Love Song Or Just An Ordinary Over Hyped Song?

by 01/05/2018 22:52:00 0 comments 1 Views

We all know 2017 was Davido’s year, as his monster hits “If“, “Fall“, “Fia” and “Like Dat” all dominated our airwaves.

Now, following his first single of 2018, “Flora My Flawa” and a bunch of strong features, Davido just released a brand new single, “Assurance“.

Before delving into the thrust of this post take your time to; Listen & Download it below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

With a catchy sample of popular nollywood actor Osita iheme aka Paw Paw’sBiggie Biggie” as the pre-chorus, the song manages to grasp you within seconds and keep you interested throughout its duration.

In normal Davido fashion, there’s not much lyrical range, however, the catchy rhymes and the sombre beat work well together.

On the song, he declares his feelings for his significant other “Chioma”, singing:-

“You’re the one I want oh/Before my liver start to fail/You’re the one I need oh”.

While the song is nice, much like “Flora My Flowa“, it’s certainly not as strong as “Fia” or “Like Dat“. We really hope Davido didn’t exhaust all his monster hits last year.

Anyway, considering the song was only created to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday, we won’t judge it too harshly.

OUR RATINGS

Overall rating from us will be 7/10 ★★★★★★★☆☆☆

So over to you guys; ????

Is Davido’s “Assurance” A Mega Love Song Or Just An Ordinary Over Hyped Song?

Drop comments below..

OUR STAFFS SAYS

Kabir

OBO as been pulling out madt tune from the beginning of the year from Flora My Flawa and some hit tune he has recorded with his teams, he has been doing massively well.

“Assurance” is a love song that was dedicated to his girlfriend which was well composed lyrically and as a good production.

The song might turn out to be the Next “If” of the year that might be widely accepted by fans. I rate it 7/10

Adioh

I like the music actually, but what’s that message Davido is passing with that music actually.

So we that don’t have money can’t have a sweeter love? Well have seen Poor people with sweeter Love than his though.

So guys please don’t mind him Ooo! We can all assure all our babe in the best way we can. I’ll just rate it 4/10





