[A Must Read] If You Have A Car Or Know Anybody Who Have 1, Then This Message Is For You

What/who Does The Tough Job? Your Vehicle Or Your Body?

Last Monday, l decided to service my car for enhanced performance at the following cost: Engine oil #6,000, Oil Filter #3,000, Servicing and Diagnostic cost #10,000.

To cap it all l filled the fuel tank up with just #12,000. Total cost was N31,000.

While in the office on Tuesday, a thought began to creep into my mind after hearing a sad news.

We have just lost a friend and colleague. I was told that he complained of persistent headache and toothache of 2 days duration. And death struck!

I asked myself, HOW MUCH HAVE I SPENT THIS YEAR TO SERVICE MY BODY?

For how long will you keep thinking all is well with your health in spite of all odds?

???? We drive through dust at times.

???? Inhale all kinds of unclean and highly polluted air.

???? Drink some water we don’t know their sources.

???? Eat fast foods with additives and hazardous condiments.

???? We engage the computer and phone without minding our gradual exposure to radiations.

If my car could gulp over 30K in an instance just for fine tuning l think l deserve to diagnose and upgrade my system.

WHO IS DOING ALL THE TOUGH JOB, YOU OR YOUR CAR?

We spend so much money to keep our car in good shape so it doesn’t develop any fault but we don’t check ours.

If an Iron car can break down if not serviced, then what do you think can happen to human?

When last did you have a medical checkup?

What efforts are you making to maintain optimum capacity of your body internal organs?

???? The Oil Filter is Kidney

???? Fuel Pump is your Heart

???? Air Filter is the Lungs

???? Plugs in your cars is your Pancreas

???? Chemical Filters is your Liver

???? Your car chassis is the bones and skeletal system.

*Check your eyes, ears, vital organs like heart, liver, kidneys and lungs*. It could make a difference.

Remember that nothing is as important as your health.

God bless us all and continue to guide us ????

