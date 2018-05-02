[Music] LAAJ – She Luv Me

Malaysia Based Artist LAAJ, who hails from Delta state, is out with a dope new single titled “She Luv Me“.

LAAJ Graduated from Olabisi olabanjo university & joined NITT Ghana where he studied Multimedia and graphics design.

LAAJ is set to take over the industry with this new single “She Luv Me“. Connect with LAAJ on twitter @classicmusicent and Instagram on @laajent .

Listen & Download “LAAJ – She Luv Me” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments