[Music] LAAJ – She Luv Me
by Mcadioh ago0
Malaysia Based Artist LAAJ, who hails from Delta state, is out with a dope new single titled “She Luv Me“.
LAAJ Graduated from Olabisi olabanjo university & joined NITT Ghana where he studied Multimedia and graphics design.
LAAJ is set to take over the industry with this new single “She Luv Me“. Connect with LAAJ on twitter @classicmusicent and Instagram on @laajent .
Listen & Download “LAAJ – She Luv Me” below:-
DOWNLOAD MP3
