[Music] YoungLuck – Mama

YoungLuck aims to build on the momentum of his sleeper hit single titled Morenike with the release of a banging new tune titled Mama.

With the excellent afro pop infused beat supplied by Prodigybeatz, Youngluck Mama serenades his subject with praise to mothers lyrics . His approach to the subject of praise on this new record.

Youngluck is still the newest face on the scene,​ ​but the acceptance of his offerings beat that of most of his peers and the case looks set to continue for his new tune which you can expect to make the rounds on the radio and at lovers nest across country.

Youngluck has taken his music journey one step up with this new record.

