[Music] PlayBoy – RollerCoaster (Prod. Chilly Ace) 01/05/2018
by Mcadioh ago1
Fresh outta Naijaloaded, We present Playboy popularly known with his recent trendy jam “Mapamilekun” hits us with another inducing shaku shaku banger titled “RollerCoaster“.
This beautiful song was produced by Chilly Ace.
Listen & Download "PlayBoy – RollerCoaster"
