[Music] RapMonster Ft. Danny S – Massive Scam

[Music] RapMonster Ft. Danny S – Massive Scamby Bose Ajayi 01/05/2018 22:01:00 0 comments 0 Views
Following the massive success of “Asee” the IBCG Entertainment headliner RapMonster ,also an undergraduate of Tai Solarin University teams up with Danny S the man noted for the street hit “Ege” to serve us another hit titled “Massive Scam”.
This is for the street.. Jam it ????????
Listen & Download “RapMonster Ft. Danny S – Massive Scam” below:-
DOWNLOAD MP3
