[Music] RapMonster Ft. Danny S – Massive Scam

Following the massive success of “Asee” the IBCG Entertainment headliner RapMonster ,also an undergraduate of Tai Solarin University teams up with Danny S the man noted for the street hit “Ege” to serve us another hit titled “Massive Scam​”.

Listen & Download “RapMonster Ft. Danny S – Massive Scam” below:-

