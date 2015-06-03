Kanye Speaks About Jay-Z And Beyonce Skipping His Wedding

During a recent tell-all interview with American radio personality; Charlamagne Tha God, Kanye West opened up about his relationship with Jay-Z specifically with regards to Jay and Bey not attending West’s nuptials to Kim Kardashian in 2014.

“Respectfully, I have to say I was hurt that they didn’t come to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not gonna miss a wedding.”, He revealed.

“I’m not using my interview to put out any negative things, but I’ve got to state my truth,” he continues.

Then Charlamagne brings up that the rumour that Bey had an issue with Kardashian as what prompted the musical couple to skip out on his wedding. But West doesn’t necessarily agree. “I’m not sure,” he says. “I’m past it, but at the time I was hurt about it.”

He says he never “addressed it directly” with Jay and doesn’t “think the answer fixes it.” When asked if West has seen Jay in-person, he replies:”I haven’t seen him, but I can feel him.”

​The lengthy interview also addresses the rapper’s return to Twitter, his mental breakdown and how he forgave himself for the Paris robbery where Kardashian was held hostage.