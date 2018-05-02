This Little Boy Goes Over To His Neighbour’s House To Pick His Female Friend To School Everyday (Photos)by Bose Ajayi 02/05/2018 04:12:00 0 comments 1 Views
by Komolafe Daniel ago1
A Nigerian father has shared how a cute little boy usually come every morning to pick his daughter to school.
This certainly has to be the most adorable thing you’ll see throughout today y’all! The young lad is always elated every morning whenever he goes to pick up his female friend to school… the lovely girl’s father shared on Twitter,
Anyway, I have been informed with evidence that my neighbor’s son comes to call my daughter for school every day
See how happy he is daily. Let me go and read up on this daddying babes matter.
See photos below:-
