Sophia Momodu Deletes Instagram Account After She Was Heavily Trolled

Sophia Momodu deletes Instagram account following heavy trolling she received from Nigerians yesterday.

Apparently, the lovely couldn’t stand the hate comments that’d been flying her way from trolls over her baby daddy’s recent action towards his current girlfriend, Chioma.

At first, Sophia seemed to be unbothered by the news as few hours after Davido’s love news started to trend, she shared a photo of herself.

It was when trolls saw this unbewilderment of hers that they decided to go all ballistic on her. Well, it looks like the trolling got to her as a recent check on her IG page shows that it has been deactivated.

Some retentive Nigerians dug up the time when the going was good for Davido and his first baby mama. At this time, Davido had said he couldn’t imagine his life without her.

While wishing him a happy birthday, Sophia wrote:-

His actions speak for his hearths focus is always on what matters & he always makes sure his people are straight!! Love you! I could write a whole book as caption but u know the P #HappyBirthdayPhenomenalMan #EnjoyYourDay

While Davido responded as:-

Love you more sweetheart! Couldn’t imagine life without you! Yeah well, only diamonds are forever #Shrugs