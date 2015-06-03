Chidinma Celebrates Her 27th Birthday Today (Drop Your Well-Wishes)

Chidinma Ekile (born 2 May 1991), popularly known by her stage name Chidinma, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. In 2010, she rose to stardom after winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa.

Following the release of the music video for her “Emi Ni Baller” single, she became the first female musician to peak at number 1 on the MTV Base Official Naija Top 10 chart.

In 2011, she released her first solo single “Jankoliko” featuring Sound Sultan. Chidinma, her self-titled debut studio album, was released through the music platform Spinlet. It was supported by the singles “Jankoliko”, “Carry You Go”, “Kedike” and “Run Dia Mouth”.

The album features guest appearances from Sound Sultan, Tha Suspect, Olamide and Muna. Chidinma won Best Female West African Act at the 2012 Kora Awards and performed “Kedike” at the ceremony.