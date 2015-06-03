God Will Judge Past Nigeria’s Leaders, Says Buhari

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United 'Player Of The Year' Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

The Queen flies into Kensington Palace to meet Prince Louis

US border agency tests body cam use by agents in 9...

High earners are most likely to be regular drinkers

Ex-CNBC boss admits planting secret bathroom camera to spy on the teen nanny

Disturbing footage shows West Milwaukee police tase a mentally ill man 18 times before he died

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

God Will Judge Past Nigeria's Leaders, Says Buhari
02/05/2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that most youths from the northern part of the country are either uneducated or school dropouts.

He also said God would judge past leaders who misgoverned the country.

Buhari said because Nigerian media only do what they like, they refused to highlight the explanations in his recent statement in which he was widely quoted as describing a lot of Nigerian youths as lazy.

The President said this in an interview he had with the Voice of America, Hausa service, in Washington, United States on Tuesday.

When asked about his reported comment on Nigerian youths while in London for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, Buhari said the media only preferred to report what they like instead of concentrating on developmental journalism.

The President said, “You know they say we are between 180 and 200 million people in Nigeria and 60 per cent are the youths below the age of 30.

“In the North for instance, most have not attended school or they abandoned halfway.

“If not because we had favourable rainfall in the past two seasons, most of them have no job, just idling away.

“People like them, even if they go to the South for instance, what they will make will not be enough to even pay their rent let alone feeding, clothing and transport back home.

“That has not been explained enough and you know the media, especially the print, are simply doing whatever they like.

“We had two successful farming seasons, people went to farm and did very well, but no one is talking about that; only insults.

“That is why the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, had to respond to the letter of insults released by (former President Olusegun) Obasanjo. We spoke about it and I asked him not to respond but he refused and said he would just respond by stating the situation we met the country, where it is now and what has been done in-between and the monies we are getting.”

Buhari restated his position that the Peoples Democratic Party, in its 16 years in power, left debts for the country despite making huge income from oil.

He said there were no good roads or power supply to justify billions of dollars spent, adding that only God would judge the past leaders.

“Recently, I had to come out and state that from 1999 to 2014, anyone who carries out a study here in America or Europe or India will know that we were producing 2.2 million barrels of crude oil daily at a price of at least $100 per barrel.

“In those 16 years of the PDP rule, Nigeria was getting 2.1 million x $100 every day, every week, but when we came on board; the price fell to between $37 and $38 and hanged around $40 and $50.

“I went to the CBN – the governor of CBN is here and asked him how far and he said nothing was left apart from debts.

“I said but this is what the country made? And he said yes, he knew, and I asked him where is the money? All is gone.

“Nigerians know that there were no roads or rail lines, there was no power, despite the billions of dollars spent. Only God will judge this thing,” the President declared.

Buhari insisted that conflicts between farmers and herdsmen did not start now, adding that it was wrong to describe it as clashes between Fulani and other people.

As part of efforts to restore security in parts of the country, Buhari said he had approved the recruitment of additional 6,000 policemen for the country.

He said his directive was that the personnel should be recruited across the 774 local government areas in the country instead of “going to motor parks and markets to just pick people anyhow.”

Buhari also kicked against the establishment of state police as being canvassed by some people including state governors.





