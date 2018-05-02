Dear Aisha Buhari, Your Husband Does Not Deserve ‘Accolades’ For Meeting Donald Trump – Reno Omokri

Dear Aisha Buhari, Your Husband Does Not Deserve ‘Accolades’ For Meeting Donald Trump – Reno Omokriby Bose Ajayi 02/05/2018 03:31:00 0 comments 1 Views
by Kabir Afolayan ago2
Following the recent news Of President Buhari visiting the President of U.S Donald Trump, The Fist Lady Aisha Buahri reacted to a picture they took together as she says her husband deserves some accolade
Reno Omokri also reacted to her comment and says President Buhari deserves no ‘accolades’ for meeting Donald Trump because ‘It was an event, not an achievement’.
Read His Tweet Below:
