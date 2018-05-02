BBNaija: ‘Thanks For Always Giving Me A Reason To Smile’ – Alex Writes To Tobi

The latest duo in town Alex and Tobi’s relationship outside the Big Brother Naija house seems to be moving smoothly despite the odds.

In a new Instagram post, Alex shared a photo with her partner and friend saying, ‘even for life,I won’t trade this friendship. @tobibakre trouble maker, thanks for always giving me a reason to smile. #tobination #wedyehair #thatuniqueone TOBO G is my G. Deal with it’.

Read Her Post Below: