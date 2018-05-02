BBNaija: ‘Thanks For Always Giving Me A Reason To Smile’ – Alex Writes To Tobi

#BBNaija: ‘Thanks For Always Giving Me A Reason To Smile’ – Alex Writes To Tobiby Bose Ajayi 02/05/2018 03:18:00 0 comments 1 Views
The latest duo in town Alex and Tobi’s relationship outside the Big Brother Naija house seems to be moving smoothly despite the odds.
In a new Instagram post, Alex shared a photo with her partner and friend saying, ‘even for life,I won’t trade this friendship. @tobibakre trouble maker, thanks for always giving me a reason to smile. #tobination #wedyehair #thatuniqueone TOBO G is my G. Deal with it’.
Read Her Post Below:
