Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

David De Gea has become the first player in Manchester United’s history to win the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award four times, after receiving the accolade on Tuesday night. The goalkeeper also received the club’s Players’ Player of the Year award.

The elated goalkeeper thanked his teammates, and stated his aim to win the FA Cup saying “I think it is special to receive this award from my teammates, I love all of them. We are fighting for second place and we are in the [FA Cup] final, but we are Manchester United so it is not enough. We have to improve for next season. Of course it’s good to finish the season with a trophy, especially with Wembley and the fans.”

The Spanish international won the award in three consecutive seasons between 2013 and 2016, thus tying with previous record holder Cristiano Ronaldo but was pipped to the award by fellow Spaniard Ander Herrera last season.

The 27-year-old has kept an impressive 17 Premier League clean sheets this season, making 110 saves in 35 league appearances. Astoundingly, half of the saves that David De Gea has made this season have been from shots within the penalty area.