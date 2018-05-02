BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

Fresh news reaching us now states that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters in Abuja is currently on fire.

A video footage of the building being engulfed in flames is currently making waves online as people who are presently in the building make their way out of the building.

The fire which is said to have started about thirty minutes ago, has engulfed the better part of the building leading to panic among residents of the area.

Despite the ongoing emergency, the authorities concerned are yet to make their way to the scene and it is uncertain if any life is lost or any persons injured.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is also yet to be ascertained.

Watch Video Below: