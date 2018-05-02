Latest News

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Latest News

Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Latest News

Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

The Queen flies into Kensington Palace to meet Prince Louis

0out of 5

US border agency tests body cam use by agents in 9...

0out of 5

High earners are most likely to be regular drinkers

0out of 5

Ex-CNBC boss admits planting secret bathroom camera to spy on the teen nanny

0out of 5

Disturbing footage shows West Milwaukee police tase a mentally ill man 18 times before he died

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

by 02/05/2018 03:03:00 0 comments 0 Views

by Kabir Afolayan ago3

Fresh news reaching us now states that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters in Abuja is currently on fire.

A video footage of the building being engulfed in flames is currently making waves online as people who are presently in the building make their way out of the building.

The fire which is said to have started about thirty minutes ago, has engulfed the better part of the building leading to panic among residents of the area.

Despite the ongoing emergency, the authorities concerned are yet to make their way to the scene and it is uncertain if any life is lost or any persons injured.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is also yet to be ascertained.

Watch Video Below:





Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

[Music] Derinola – Prayer

[Music] RapMonster Ft. Danny S – Massive Scam

[Music] PlayBoy – RollerCoaster (Prod. Chilly Ace)

[Music] YoungLuck – Mama

[Music] LAAJ – She Luv Me

[Music] Sokid – Zanga

[A Must Read] If You Have A Car Or Know Anybody Who Have 1, Then This Message Is For You

Music Review:- Is Davido’s “Assurance” A Mega Love Song Or Just An Ordinary Over Hyped Song?

[Music] Tunde 2Deep Ft. Blackmagic – Afro Woman

Korede Bello, Lil Kesh, Vector & The Other Artistes Missing From The Headies Nomination List

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More