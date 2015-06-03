HEADIES: Among These Artistes Who Deserves The Rookie Of The Year Award?

Headies Award is around the corner and in case you don’t know, Saturday May 5th 2018 is the D-Day.

One of the most notable categories that all music lovers can’t wait to see who will emerge winner is the ROOKIE Of The Year Category.

In the Rookie nominee category are new artistes who had their breakthrough to limelight in 2017.

All the nominees did very wonderful jobs at their various ends and they have so far been keeping up with their newly found fame in the music industry.

The Nominees are

AIRBOY

Originally named Ayomide Oluwasegun Odebunmi was first introduced into the Industry by Aquila Records with the release of his first song, “Ayepo“.

He is responsible for songs like “Vibes“, “Nawo Nawo“.

TENI

Born Teniola Apata is the popular “Fargin” crooner who got a big break on social media after a short freestyle video of her song, “Fargin” went viral.

She later dropped an official audio and video of the song under “Magic Fingers” records.

JUNIOR BOY

He had his own breakout when he featured 9ice on his song, “Irapada“.

The song made massive mark all through 2017. Junior boy‘s breakthrough in the music industry was a product of meaningful collaborations.

He also worked with Oritsefemi on a song, titled “Fear God” and CDQ on his “Bombay” track.

PERUZZI

Signed as the 5th artiste officially under Davido Music Worldwide in November 2017.

Peruzzi released “For Your Pocket” remix featuring Davido after being signed to the label. His musical effort became more noticeable early this year after his involvement in DMW all stars song “MIND” and “AJE“.

No doubt, the aforementioned artistes have worked really hard to get their breakthrough in the music industry but it’s yet unclear who deserves the accolades.

Over to you guys.

Which Of Them Do You Think Really Deserves The Headies “Rookie Of The Year” Award?

Let’s know the winner here!

Drop your comments.