“Defend Yourselves From Killer Herdsmen” – OPC Tells Benue And Kogi

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) New Era on Tuesday, May 2, 2018, enjoined people of Benue and Kogi States and other states experiencing killings of innocent Nigerians by suspected herdsmen to henceforth reject it by defending themselves.

OPC New Era while condemning what it described as ‘lackadaisical’ attitude of President Muhammadu Buhari towards finding a lasting solution to the problem, added that the current government in Nigeria is a complete failure when it comes to security.

The group in a press statement signed by Comrade Razak Arogundade (President) and Comrade Adeshina Akinpelu (Public Relations Officer) condemned President Muhammadu Buhari for failing in his constitutional responsibility of protecting the life of an average Nigerian.

The duo, however, suggested that, “time has come for people to find other alternatives to defend themselves”.

They added that, “How can you preside over the affairs of a Nation when you cannot protect the life of an average Nigerian? The Fulani herdsmen are killing innocent members of the public with impunity and yet your government is on a daily basis defending them, coming up different ridiculous excuses.

“As a Yoruba pressure group, we are appealing to Nigerians especially people of Benue, Kogi and some parts of the country which have been experiencing recurrent killings by Fulani herdsmen to find alternative ways of defending themselves”.

Speaking further, OPC New Era also warned the marauding herdsmen to steer clear of Yorubaland.

“OPC New Era is using this medium to warn these terrorists called ‘Fulani herdsmen’ to steer clear of Yorubaland because we are prepared to protect our people from any form of attack. Government at various levels in Southwestern part of Nigeria should support OPC and other pressure group to defend and protect our people from these criminals”.

The group while commensurating with government of Oyo state and the people of Ibarapa geo-political zone over the demise of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Adeyemo, however, urged the state government to continue to give the people of the zone its due politically.

The statement added “The group also commiserated with the people and government of Oyo state over the untimely demise of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Honourable Michael Adeyemo.

“We are also using this medium to commiserate with the people and government of Oyo state, especially the people of Lanlate over the demise of Honourable Michael Adeyemo. We are saddened by this unfortunate incidence and we pray to God to give his immediate family, Lanlate people and the entire people of Oyo state fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

“We are also using this medium to appeal to the Governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi to continue to give Lanlate and Ibarapa people their dues politically. Most roads in Ibarapa are in bad shape and we are appealing to Governor Ajimobi to do something urgent about this and also look into other areas that require the attention of the State government in Ibarapa”.