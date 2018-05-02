[Music] Sammy J – Iyanuahshele

Akinjiyan Olakunle Samuel aka Sammy J is a young and vibrant artiste & graphic designer, he has worked for some celebrities such as Oritse femi, Henry knight, Iteledicon, CDQ, Bred and so on.

He decided to surprise his fans with his first single titled Iyanuahshele.

