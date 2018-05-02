[Music] Sammy J – Iyanuahshele

[Music] Sammy J – Iyanuahsheleby Bose Ajayi 02/05/2018 14:23:00 0 comments 1 Views
by - OG DEJI ago3
Akinjiyan Olakunle Samuel aka Sammy J is a young and vibrant artiste & graphic designer, he has worked for some celebrities such as Oritse femi, Henry knight, Iteledicon, CDQ, Bred and so on.
He decided to surprise his fans with his first single titled Iyanuahshele.
Listen & Download “Sammy J – Iyanuahshele” below:-
DOWNLOAD MP3
