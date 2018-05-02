Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Prays To God After Being Confronted By A Troll

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma has had to deal with a lot of criticism following the singer’s public show of love for her and her N45million porsche birthday gift.

As the couple continue to trend, a troll who thinks Chioma is being around Davido for material reasons slipped in her comment section and wrote:

@louisepoutha wrote on Instagram :

“ Is funny how so many people including my self some what are happy for her but. This is nothing but the sad story of a little young woman that has no self worth or respect , he sleep around have babies on her and she still holding on not sure if is bravery or stupidity or vanity cos is rich and many others want him but she is the one holding running back no matter what he does. She would have a very painful life if not marriage don’t wish that life for no body is a high price to pay for love.”

In reply to this Chioma wrote

‘ My God won’t let me have a painful marriage my dear ! Have a wonderful life.”

Below is a screenshot of Chioma’s reply to the troll.