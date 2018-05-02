BADDEST:- Davido’s Assurance Music Video Hits 1 Million Views Milestone In 24 Hours

BADDEST:- Davido’s Assurance Music Video Hits 1 Million Views Milestone In 24 Hoursby Bose Ajayi 02/05/2018 13:39:00 0 comments 1 Views
Davido’s assurance video which was released barely in 24 hours already has 1 Millions plus views on the singer vevo account.
The singer already foresee the video hitting that milestone in that time, as he earlier uploaded a video on his IG Story annoucing it in advance.
Congratulations Baddest! More Wins.
He took to his Instagram page to announce the achievement, see below:-
