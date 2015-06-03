Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police (Photos)

The senator representing Kogi West in the senate, Dino Melaye was today brought to court on a stretcher.

The Police on Wednesday brought Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye to a Magistrate Court in Abuja on a stretcher.

Mr Melaye was accused of collaborating with suspects arrested for kidnapping, illegal possession of arms and political thuggery in Kogi State.

Before arriving court premises, security officers stopped vehicular and human movement in the court vicinity.

Senator Melaye has however denied the allegations, blaming his problems on his state governor, Yahaya Bello. After listening to the case, the judge granted Melaye bail to the tune of N90million with two sureties in like sum.

The court ordered that one of the sureties must be a civil servant not lower than Great Level 14, and one must have easily identifiable residence in Abuja.

The court held that Dino must deposit his international passport with the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

In addition, the magistrate ordered that Dino must report to the Wuse police command every working day of the week until same is altered by the court.

At about 4:20pm, Dino was stretchered out of the courtroom under the watch of policemen armed to the teeth, into a waiting ambulance, under escort.

The matter was adjourned to June 6.

More details later.