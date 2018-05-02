[Video] King Perryy Ft. Timaya – Man On Duty

DM Records releases the video for ‘Man on Duty‘, the first single by Afro Dancehall artist, King Perryy under the label imprint.

Together with label boss Timaya, King Perryy resonates in the Clarence Peters directed video, with a fresh aura of swag, charisma and confidence.

‘Man on Duty’ was produced by Micon.

Watch & Download “King Perryy Ft. Timaya – Man On Duty” below:-

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD VIDEO