‘More People Killed In Zamfara Than Taraba & Benue Put Together’- President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again declared that more people were killed in Zamfara than Taraba and Benue states.

When asked by the Voice of Nigeria what other agreement he sealed with President Donald Trump during their bilateral talks, Buhari responded thus:

“Not agreements, just discussions. The first one is the information being given to them that Christians are being killed in Nigeria; but what happened in the Church also happened in the South-east and the North and they just say it is herdsmen that are killing them.

“Those making these allegations against the herdsmen know that herdsmen, as we know them only carry sticks, going about with guns is a new thing and those making the allegations know that conflict between farmers and herders has a long history even before we were born.

“Therefore, it is wrong to say the conflict is between Fulani and Tiv or other tribes, like in Taraba. ‘What of Zamfara, where more people were killed than in Taraba and Benue put together’?

“People need to understand that it is mischief that makes people to bring in religion or ethnicity,” the President said.