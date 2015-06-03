[Goals Highlight] Mane Scores As Liverpool Lose 4 – 2 Against Roma, But Qualify For Champions League Final (Watch)

Liverpool reached the Champions League final for the first time since 2007, advancing 7-6 on aggregate despite losing a dramatic second leg to Roma.

A journey that started on 15 August in Germany against Hoffenheim in the play-off round will end on 26 May when Jurgen Klopp’s men face 12-time winners Real Madrid in Kiev.

Leading 5-2 after a devastating semi-final first leg at Anfield, Liverpool went further ahead when Sadio Mane finished from Roberto Firmino’s clever pass.

An own goal by James Milner, after Dejan Lovren’s attempted clearance cannoned off his team-mate, levelled the scores on the night before Georginio Wijnaldum’s header made it 2-1, and 7-3 on aggregate.

However, Roma scored three more times to give Liverpool plenty of anxious moments in the Italian capital.

Watch the Highlights below:

DOWNLOAD THE GOALS HIGHLIGHTS VIDEO

Who Was Your Man Of Match??

Comment Below!