‘Liverpool Played Crazy Football’- Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Reaching Champions League Final

Jurgen Klopp said his Liverpool team have played “crazy” football to reach the Champions League final, after a thrilling 7-6 aggregate win over Roma.

The Reds lost 4-2 in the second leg in the Italian capital but still advanced to face Real Madrid in Kiev on 26 May.

Klopp described the game as “wild”, adding: “It was a little bit exciting – more exciting than I actually wanted.

“It was the first semi-final for most of the players so it was normal to have to keep nerves in.”

Liverpool won the first leg at Anfield 5-2 and Klopp insisted they were “100% deserved finalists”, although he admitted they ultimately needed a bit of luck to get through the semi-final.

“You don’t come without luck. We needed it only one time tonight. Real Madrid needed luck too. That’s how it is,” he told BT Sport.

“The boys deserve it, the mentality, character and football they showed – it was just crazy.”

Liverpool have already won the European Cup five times – more than any other club in English football.

Their most recent victory came in 2005, when they recovered from 3-0 down at half-time to beat AC Milan on penalties in Istanbul.