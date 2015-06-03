Ghen Ghen! Gunmen Kidnap Princess In Rivers (See Details)

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped Princess Chioma Ogwure, daughter of the Paramount Ruler of Emohua Kingdom, Chief Okor.

It was gathered that the daughter of the Nye-Wey Ali Emohua was abducted at gunpoint at her residence in Mgbuetor community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Prince of Emohua Kingdom, Chigozie Okor, who confirmed the incident on telephone to DAILY POST, said no contact has been established between the abductors and the family members.

Prince Okor said, “The unknown gunmen drove a private tinted glass salon car and stormed my sister’s apartment in Mgbuetor.

“They even pushed her son before taking the woman away.

“They came shooting into the air to scare people away They broke into their house and took my sister away.”

Prince Chigozie Akor disclosed that the incident has been reported to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Rivers State Command