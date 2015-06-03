Europa League! Atletico Madrid Manager Simeone Warns His Players Of This Dangerous Arsenal Star (See Who)

Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone has warned his players about Arsenal playmaker, Mesut Ozil ahead of the Europa League second leg semi-final clash at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Thursday night.

Simeone’s men heads into this clash after playing a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium last week, as Antoine Griezmann’s late equaliser cancelled out Alexandre Lacazette’s opener.

Simeone, who will not be on the touchline for the return leg after being sent off for his reaction to Sime Vrsaljko early red card, believes Ozil is Arsenal’s ‘most dangerous player’ ahead of the semi-final second leg tie.

“Our line is to think about Arsenal. They are a very direct team,” Simeone told reporters at a news conference.

“They have many players between the lines, who float in a difficult place to score. ‘They have a lot of speed in the last third.

“Ozil is the most dangerous player they have, because of his creativity and vision of the game,” he said.