‘Liverpool Will Win Champions League’- Salah

Mohamed Salah has reacted to Liverpool’s qualification for this season’s Champions League final.

Salah helped Liverpool to beat AS Roma 7-6 on aggregate in the semifinal to book a show down with Real Madrid in Kiev.

Salah had a relatively quiet evening as Roma bounced back to beat Liverpool 4-2.

The 4-2 defeat in Rome was enough for the Reds to sneak through 7-6 on aggregate, with Salah having scored twice in the first leg at Anfield.

He added, “We are in the final now.

“We have one game to win the Champions League!

“I said at the beginning we will try our best to win the Champions League. But yeah… now we are in the final!”