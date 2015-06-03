3 Cult Persons Arrested By Police Raid In Bayelsa

Three suspected cult members have been arrested by Bayelsa police command in Yenegwe, in the Yenagoa area of the state.

The suspects Godstime Atiburuzi, 21; Righteous Bonnafor, 20, and Godgift Ebi, 18 said to be ringleaders of the Bobos cult, were arrested by detectives attached to the Igbogene Police Division.

One of the suspects, Atiburuzi, while trying to escape, shot the police inspector who led the team in the hand.

However, the inspector was said to have survived the attack and was admitted to an undisclosed hospital where he was being treated.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirming their arrest said Atiburuzi gave the police information that led to the arrest of the other two suspects.

Butswat said, “On April 30, 2018 around 08.30am, detectives from the Igbogene Police Division, who were on the trail of a 21-year-old notorious cult member, Godstime Atiburuzi, sighted him at Yenegwe community in Yenagoa.

“In a bid to escape, the suspect (Atiburuzi) shot at a policeman, an inspector, on his left hand. Consequently, the other detectives with the inspector overpowered and arrested him. They recovered a locally-made single-barrelled pistol from the suspect.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was a member of the Bobos cult. He mentioned Righteous Bonnafor, 20, and Godgift Ebi, 18, as his gang members.”

Butswat added that investigation was still ongoing as the suspects would soon be charged to court.