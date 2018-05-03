3 Suspects Escape From Police Cell In Abuja After Guard Fell Asleep On Duty

Latest News

Latest News

Pour Water On Birthday Celebrant, Be Charged To Court- Ajayi Crowther University

03/05/2018 06:47:00
Latest News

Porsche Kill You There – Flavor Replies A Troll On His Post

03/05/2018 06:59:00
Latest News

Gunmen Shoot Newly Wedded Wife Travelling To Go See Her In-Laws (See Photos)

03/05/2018 07:08:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

New black Barbie with cornrows has the internet confused and upset

0out of 5

Brazilian man falls to death after saving kids from Sao Paulo fire

0out of 5

Thousand-year-old castle which featured on Doctor Who on sale for £1m

0out of 5

Ad man Rory Sutherland's tips on getting most enjoyment out of money

0out of 5

Soybean oil is worse than sugar, PLoS One study says

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Latest News

3 Suspects Escape From Police Cell In Abuja After Guard Fell Asleep On Duty

by 03/05/2018 08:21:00 0 comments 1 Views

by Akham Papa ago0

According to reports, three suspects escaped from police cell in the office of accountant general in Abuja after the cell guard slept off on duty.

A police officer, Teejjani Abdullah [pictured below] revealed that a manhunt has been launched for the fleeing suspects identified as Papa, Alfa and Yankee as he urged fellow officers to be on alert.





Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Pour Water On Birthday Celebrant, Be Charged To Court- Ajayi Crowther University

Porsche Kill You There – Flavor Replies A Troll On His Post

Gunmen Shoot Newly Wedded Wife Travelling To Go See Her In-Laws (See Photos)

2019: Okorocha Goes Emotional, Slams His Deputy, Madumere And Others

2018 BBNaija Winner, Miracle Reveals How He Will Spend His N25M Prize

Done Deal: China, Nigeria Seal Currency Swap Deal

“Feeling Bad Right Now” – Nina Says About Not Being Recognized In Imo State

Just In! Court Remands Senator Dino Melaye In Police Custody

Tramadol Overdose Kills Man In Otukpo, Benue State

‘Codeine Abuse Is The Handiwork Of A Hopeless Economy’- Sheu Sani Says

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More