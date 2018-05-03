3 Suspects Escape From Police Cell In Abuja After Guard Fell Asleep On Duty

3 Suspects Escape From Police Cell In Abuja After Guard Fell Asleep On Dutyby Bose Ajayi 03/05/2018 08:21:00 0 comments 1 Views
by Akham Papa ago0
According to reports, three suspects escaped from police cell in the office of accountant general in Abuja after the cell guard slept off on duty.
A police officer, Teejjani Abdullah [pictured below] revealed that a manhunt has been launched for the fleeing suspects identified as Papa, Alfa and Yankee as he urged fellow officers to be on alert.
