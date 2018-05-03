See The Latest Exchange Rate Of Naira Against The Dollar In The Parallel Market

The Naira on Wednesday closed at N362 to the dollar, weaker than N363 posted on Monday at the parallel market.

NAN reports that the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N505 and N442, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira exchanged at N362 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed N504 and N436, respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the Naira close at N360.67, while it closed at the CBN window N305.7.