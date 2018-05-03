“Feeling Bad Right Now” – Nina Says About Not Being Recognized In Imo State

“Feeling Bad Right Now” – Nina Says About Not Being Recognized In Imo Stateby Bose Ajayi 03/05/2018 07:31:00 0 comments 1 Views
by Akham Papa ago2
Former big brother Naija housemate, Nina is not happy that she arrived Imo state this morning with Miracle and she wasn’t recognized.
While Miracle received a welcome reception at the Imo State Airport on arrival, Nina who also arrived in Owerri says she feels bad she wasn’t recognized.
She wrote; “Feeling bad right now…I wasn’t recognized in my own state.. But it’s well”
See her now deleted post below…
