2018 BBNaija Winner, Miracle Reveals How He Will Spend His N25M Prize

Big Brother Naija 2018 ‘Double Wahala’ winner, Miracle, has revealed how he intends to spend his N25 million prize money.

The fly boy made the disclosure on Monday, April 29th at a press briefing in Lagos. Miracle, who also won N20m worth of gifts among other things, said he will use part of the money to embark on a training to get his license as a commercial pilot.

“I just finished my private pilot license training and was planning to do the commercial pilot license training but I was having issues with funds,” said the reality TV star.

“Now, God has blessed me with funds, so, obviously, I will go for the CPL training. Miracle said he will invest heavily in agriculture, and also noted that his ultimate goal in life is to become a billionaire.

He said, “A lot of you know that I have a goal to become a billionaire — and one of my plans towards becoming a billionaire is investing in agriculture on a large scale.”