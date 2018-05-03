Gunmen Shoot Newly Wedded Wife Travelling To Go See Her In-Laws (See Photos)

A newly wedded wife travelling by road to go meet her husbands’ relatives for the first time is currently at a hospital after she ot shot by unknown gunmen during the journey

The Bus transitting the lady and other passengers from Makurdi to Nka in Gwer Local Government area of Benue was attacked yesterday by unknown gunmen alleged to be Fulani Herdmen

The gunmen opened fire on the vehicle and its passengers. One of the passengers was killed by a bullet and the young lady was hit by a bullet.

According to reports, the injures lady is newly married to from Plateau State who has said to be travelling to Naka for the first time to meet her husband’s reltives.

See Photo of her in the hospital below: