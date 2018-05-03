Governor Okorocha Reportedly Gifts Miracle A Plot Of Land, Gives Nina, Teddy A And Bam Bam N2M Each

Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha hosted #BBNaija housemate Miracle Igbokwe and some of the ex-housemates Nina, Teddy A and Bam Bam. According to reports, the governor gifted Miracle a plot of land and scholarship for his Commercial Pilot License CPL.

The governor also gave Nina, Teddy and Bam Bam N2 million each. He has also promised to support Nina in the completion of her course.

And the Governor is reported to be owing pensioners there entitlement.

What do you think about this?