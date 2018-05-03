Lady Stabs Husband To Death, Then Tries Killing Herself In Lagos (Watch Video)

A lady identified as Mrs Otike-Odibe has allegedly stabbed her husband to death, before stabbing herself too at Diamond Estate Sangotedo, in the Ajah area of Lagos.

According to a report, trouble started around 10pm on last night, between the deceased and his wife over property issues.

It was gathered that the couple who are both lawyers, are said to have no children between them, but the man has 3 children from another woman.

The lady was alleged to have insisted that all the husband’s properties must be willed to her, a demand that didn’t go down well with the husband.

It was also learnt further that there have been issues of infidelity on the part of the wife.

An insider disclosed that after the wife stabbed her husband to death, she also stabbed herself, but was however rescued and rushed to a hospital where she has since been stabilised.

The body of the deceased is currently being evacuated by the police.

Watch a video from the scene below:-

Murder-Suicide: Lady stabs husband to death, then tries killing herself in Lagos . . Tragedy just struck at Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos, after a lady allegedly stabbed her husband to death, before stabbing herself too. . . According to reports, trouble started around 10pm, last night, between Mr and Mrs Otike-Odibe over property issues. The couple, both lawyers, are said to have no children between them, but the man has a child with his first wife. . . Mrs Otike-Odibe was alleged to have insisted that all the husband’s properties must be willed to her, a demand that didn’t go down well with the husband. It was also gathered that there have been issues of infidelity on the part of the wife. . . According to an insider, after the wife stabbed Mr. Otike-Odibe to death, she also stabbed herself, she was however rescued and rushed to a hospital where she has since been stabilised. The body of the deceased is currently being evacuated by the police. A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on May 3, 2018 at 5:15am PDT