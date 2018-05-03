Breaking News: Court Sends Dino Melaye To Prison

A Lokoja Magistrate Court has ordered that embattled Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district be remanded in police custody for 38 days pending commencement of hearing in the case brought by the police against him and three others.

The charges the police brought against Senator Melaye bothered on criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, amongst others.

The Counsel to Senator Dino Melaye, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) argued for his bail which was opposed by the Police prosecuting Counsel, Alex Iziyon who insisted that that the offences preferred against the senator were ordinarily not bailable.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Suleiman Abdullahi denied the bail application and ordered that Melaye be be kept in police custody till June 11, 2018 when hearing in the case would commence.