Cristiano Ronaldo Buys N300 Million Engagement Ring For Girlfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo is not one to shy away from flaunting it if he has got it.

The Real Madrid forward who is set to partake in another UEFA Champions league final after his team hit the final edging out Bayern Munich Tuesday, is equally set to walk his long time girl friend Georgina Rodriguez to the altar with actual date still under rap.

The Portuguese forward in the mean time has reportedly doled out a whooping £615,000 (Six hundred and fifteen thousand pounds) about (N301million) for the engagement ring.

Neither has officially confirmed that they’ve taken a big step forward in their relationship, having now been together quite some time as well as having had a child together.

Rodriguez is regularly snapped on Instagram looking after Ronaldo’s children, and so the couple seems very tight and very much planning a long future together.

According to The Sun, speculation was rife following a photo which appeared to show Rodriguez wearing an engagement ring, they’ve suggested that they’ve found the Cartier ring she was wearing and it may have cost the Portuguese superstar no less than a staggering £615,000.

Her social media following went crazy after the short video was posted on Instagram stories, sparking huge rumours that the pair are planning to tie the knot at some stage.

With Real Madrid booking their place in the Champions League final, coupled with his participation at the World Cup in

Russia this summer, it remains to be seen whether or not Ronaldo is planning to take time out of his busy schedule and wed Rodriguez later this summer.

Ronaldo has four kids with Cristiano Jr and his two one-year old twins Eva Maria and Mateo previously born to surrogate mothers. Georgina Rodriguez recently gave birth to their first daughter together.

Ronaldo was once quoted as saying he would love to have seven kids and seven Ballon d’or trophies.