Latest News

Latest News

“How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends” – Kemi Olunloyo

03/05/2018 11:47:00
Latest News

Dino Melaye’s Reaction When He Was Told He Is Going To Prison (Photos)

03/05/2018 11:49:00
Latest News

“Buhari Represented Herdsmen At The White House” – Afenifere

03/05/2018 11:52:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Man, 62, sentenced to death for rape and murder of girl, eight

0out of 5

Gigi Hadid accused of using 'black face' on Vogue Italia cover

0out of 5

Screams of horror as cat plunges 50 feet from a tree

0out of 5

Mike Myers plays Trump doctor Harold Bornstein on Jimmy Kimmel Live

0out of 5

Mexican sports reporter hits man who gropes her live on air

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Latest News

“How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends” – Kemi Olunloyo

by 03/05/2018 11:47:00 0 comments 0 Views

Daughter of a former governor of Oyo State, and a US-trained controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, on Tuesday shed light on the circumstances leading to the N40 million fraud charge the police brought against her cousin, Akinkunle Olunloyo last week.

Kemi said Akinkunle, a former night club owner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Code Media Ltd, was defrauded part of the N40m by some of his friends, who are now on the run.

According to her, Akinkunle, had repaid N26 million to his creditors.

“Akinkunle owned a night club and when the economy nosedived, he sold it,” Kemi told The Nation

“He wanted to invest the money from the sale in a new venture: entertainment hall business. That’s what he wanted to do.

“Some boys, his friends that he thought were trustworthy, met him and advised him to take a bank loan. They promised to assist him through the process. But when he got the loan, the boys made away with part of the money.

“They did not give it to him. The debt should ordinarily be owed by everyone involved in the loan deal, but the others are on the run. Nobody knows where they are, so he is the scapegoat for the offence.”

“My grandfather, Horatio Olunloyo, who owns Molete House in Ibadan, had five children: three girls and two boys. The ‘boys’ are my dad, Dr Victor Omololu Sowemimo Olunloyo, and his brother, the late Prof. Vincent Olusegun Sowemimo Olunloyo, or my Uncle Segun, as I call him. My dad is the older sibling, Uncle Segun was the third born. Both sons have the same initials: V.O.S. Uncle Segun was famous in his own right. He was a top engineer, very popular at the University of Lagos, where he lectured. He died last October after an illness and was buried last December.

“Akinkunle Olunloyo is Uncle Segun’s second son. So, he is my dad’s nephew and my cousin. I saw him just after he was born in 1978. It was the last time I saw his mum and his two siblings. So, when I saw him being identified in stories online as my dad’s son, i.e. my ‘brother’, it was really weird.

“Akinkunle’s mother is Mrs Joko Olunloyo, wife of Prof. Vincent Olusegun Sowemimo Olunloyo. But they divorced after some years, so I don’t know if she still uses Olunloyo. I call her Aunty Joko.

“Aunty Joko told me Akinkunle has paid back N26 million out of the N40 million, so he owes something like 13 or 14 million naira.”





Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Pour Water On Birthday Celebrant, Be Charged To Court- Ajayi Crowther University

Porsche Kill You There – Flavor Replies A Troll On His Post

Gunmen Shoot Newly Wedded Wife Travelling To Go See Her In-Laws (See Photos)

2019: Okorocha Goes Emotional, Slams His Deputy, Madumere And Others

2018 BBNaija Winner, Miracle Reveals How He Will Spend His N25M Prize

Done Deal: China, Nigeria Seal Currency Swap Deal

“Feeling Bad Right Now” – Nina Says About Not Being Recognized In Imo State

Just In! Court Remands Senator Dino Melaye In Police Custody

Tramadol Overdose Kills Man In Otukpo, Benue State

‘Codeine Abuse Is The Handiwork Of A Hopeless Economy’- Sheu Sani Says

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More