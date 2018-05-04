[Music] Rodney – Man Like Me

After the success of his banging hit single ‘Laleyi’ Rodney Brown Spades comes thru with a smashing Afro House tune MLM “Man Like Me“.

MLM is a Tribal | Afro House street tune. Man Like Me is produced by @geoofficialmix, Bpm is set at 125, Rodney Brown Spades is signed to Jamsmyth Music Empire.

Listen & Download “Rodney – Man Like Me” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments