[Music] Rodney – Man Like Me by Bose Ajayi 03/05/2018
After the success of his banging hit single ‘Laleyi’ Rodney Brown Spades comes thru with a smashing Afro House tune MLM “Man Like Me“.
MLM is a Tribal | Afro House street tune. Man Like Me is produced by @geoofficialmix, Bpm is set at 125, Rodney Brown Spades is signed to Jamsmyth Music Empire.
Listen & Download “Rodney – Man Like Me” below:-
DOWNLOAD MP3
