[Music] DJ Sidez Ft. Rockey Jeezy – Nawo Nawo

[Music] DJ Sidez Ft. Rockey Jeezy – Nawo Nawoby Bose Ajayi 03/05/2018 19:56:00 0 comments 1 Views
by - OG DEJI ago0
Fast rising artiste – Rockey Jeezy the Osha pran pran Crooner drop a new club banger DJ Sidez oshozondi featuring Rockey Jeezy on this tittle “Nawo Nawo“.
The song is dedicated to the ballarz/spenders.
Listen & Download “DJ Sidez Ft. Rockey Jeezy – Nawo Nawo” below:-
DOWNLOAD MP3
What do you think about this song?
We want to hear from you all.
Drop your comments
Click Here to Comment on this Article