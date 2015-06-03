“How Gov. Wike Is Plotting Buhari’s Impeachment” – APC Explains

Latest News

[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii

03/05/2018 17:45:00
GUESS THE LYRICS!! In Which Song Did Olamide Used This Lyrics?

03/05/2018 17:50:00
[Music + Video] Sammylee x DJ Consequence x Iyanya – Body On Me

03/05/2018 18:30:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

UNC Charlotte student falls out of a party bus window and dies

0out of 5

Police release photo evidence from Johnny Manziel violence case

0out of 5

Women feel more insecure about the way they look after spending just an hour on social media

0out of 5

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

0out of 5

Kevin Hart shaken up as private jet bursts tire on landing in Boston

0out of 5

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
“How Gov. Wike Is Plotting Buhari’s Impeachment” – APC Explains

03/05/2018 19:21:00

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has attacked Government Nyesom Wike of engineering the process of impeaching President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC described as unwise and unnecessary the recent plot by some members of the National Assembly to heighten tension in the country by tabling an impeachment threat on President Buhari.

The APC said the President was doing his best to rescue the nation from the dungeon that PDP past Government kept her and should not be distracted by the National Assembly.

This was contained in a statement by Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs Consultant to the State Chairman of APC, Davies Ikanya, and made available to DAILY POST on Wednesday.

APC said, “The impeachment plot based on President Buahri’s approval for the withdrawal of $496 million from the Excess Crude Account for the purchase of 12 Super Tucano aircraft ordered from the United States aimed at rescuing the country from its present security crisis is to us an exercise in futility.

“President Trump affirming this transaction stated, ‘We recently sold Nigeria 12 Super Tucano aircraft in the first-ever sale of American military equipment to Nigeria. Nigeria is a valued partner and a good friend.’

“The National Assembly considering what President Trump said about our leader and nation should be celebrating this icon of integrity and the new face of democracy in our nation than this unwarranted demonstration of shame and embarrassment.”

The party said Wike seizes any opportunity to demonstrate his disdain for both Buhari and the APC-led Government and has once again used the historical purchase of war Aircraft to mobilise his attack dogs in the National Assembly through his lackeys – Kingsley Chinda (House of Representatives, PDP Rivers, Obio/Akpor Constituency) and Mathew Urhoghide (Senate, PDP Edo South) to initiate the impeachment process.

It said the governor already knows very well that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have no impeachment clause in any of its section but a plot of distraction to blackmail this administration and disrupt her efforts to expose and deal with those who have looted our common patrimony with impunity.

The party further pleads with Wike to, “leave Buhari alone so that he can concentrate on how to find solutions to how Wike and his colleagues looted and milked our common patrimony dry particularly now that he (Wike) has lost direction on how to govern a complex State like Rivers State.

The party relies on Section 143 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution and further in Section 143 (11) as (a) to state that, “President Buhari has neither committed any grave violation or breach of this Constitution”, or “a misconduct of such nature as amounts in the opinion of the National Assembly to gross misconduct to warrant his impeachment or removal from office if not to play into the hands of those hell-bent of frustrating the corruption fight of this administration.

The party therefore, “admonishes the leadership and members of the National Assembly to consider the general peace, welfare of our nation and put aside this impeachment plot as we need to unite to save our nation from those who wants to plunge this nation into unwarranted crisis in order to safeguard their loots.

“The party notes that with the level of corruption instituted by the PDP administration during its inglorious reign it will be suicidal to succumb to their evil machinations and plots to scheme themselves back to power in order to safeguard their looted funds. God will not permit that.”





